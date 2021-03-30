Lagos-Ibadan Rail: We Have Borrowed $2.5bn From China Exim Bank – Amaechi

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has revealed that the Federal Government has borrowed about $2.5billion for the construction of a railway linking Lagos to Ibadan.

He stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Newsnight which aired on Monday night.

“If you look at the whole total cost, it will be $2.5 to $2.6 billion that we have borrowed from China Exim bank,” he said

Amaechi, during the interview, explained that the Federal Government’s decision to extend the rail line to the nation’s seaports is for the economic benefit associated with it.

Also Read: Logistics Constraints Affecting Army Operations Across Nigeria, Says Attahiru

“But at the end of the day, the project is costing about $2 billion. The government is coughing out more than just $200 million. We are bringing out about $700 million because we have to end to the seaport in Apapa which was not part of the original design.

“So we had to take about 45kilometres rail from Ebute-Metta into Apapa seaport. Everything together is about $2 billion. There is an additional one they are going to bring to connect Tincan Island Seaport to Apapa, that will be some extra cost which we have to borrow from them.

“They also lent us about $1.4 billion for the Lagos-Ibadan while the Federal Government had to cough out about $200 million to make it $1.6 billion.”