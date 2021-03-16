Malami: Circumstances Will Determine Magu’s Fate

Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami has expressed that circumstances will determine the fate of the former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

Recall that Malami had petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, levelling allegations of corruption and insubordination against Magu.

The former acting EFCC chair was subsequently arrested, detained and suspended as head of the anti-graft agency and later replaced by Abdulrasheed Bawa.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Trust, Malami was asked about Magu’s fate.

He said, “The administrative process for that matter on the circumstances will determine that.”

Asked further if Magu will be charged, he responded: “I am not sure and would not try to be pre-emptive as to the content of the report while the work is in progress.”