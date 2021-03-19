Man Utd Win Against Milan To Progress In Europa

Manchester United defeated AC Milan at the San Siro on Thursday to progress to the next round of the Europa league.

In an evenly matched game, both sides threatened to score before the break but it yielded no result.

Substitute, Paul Pogba’s wonderful strike from inside the box in the 48th minute secured victory for the Red Devils.

Also Read: Real Madrid Reaches UCL Quarterfinals With Victory Over Atalanta

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was summoned from the bench to try to rescue the tie, but United goalkeeper Dean Henderson superbly saved to prevent the Swede from scoring against his former team with a back-post header.

United will be among the 8 teams to enter the Europa League draw on Friday.