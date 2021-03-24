Nigerian Missions Are In Embarrassing Conditions: Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has lamented that Nigeria’s foreign missions are full of embarrassing stories.

Gbajabiamila stated this Tuesday at a 2-day public hearing organised by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The Committee is to investigate incessant malpractices associated with diplomatic postings and deliberate draining of resources in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Gbajamiabila, at the hearing, described the ministry as the “gateway to Nigeria.”

He also added that it would not get a second chance to make a second impression.

“It will be the greatest tragedy if what it shows falls far short of the heights to which we aspire and yet hope to attain,” he said.

“The house of representatives has received petitions and pleadings from Nigerians at home and abroad alleging varying degrees of malpractice and malfeasance in the ministry’s operations and its subordinate departments and agencies.”