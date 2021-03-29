Nigerians Go To Church Because They Want A Miracle, Not To Worship God – Samklef

Veteran record music producer, Samuel Oguachuba, alias Samklef has said that Nigerians go to church to get a miracle and not to genuinely worship God.

The veteran hitmaker turned blogger took to his Twitter page to share this opinion. He added that this is the reason a lot of Christians cannot think independently and would rather take the words of their pastors hook, line, and sinker.

In his words:

“Nigeria people go to church not because they want to go worship God. They go cause they want miracle so anything their pastor tell dem Na him Dem dey believe. Abi I lie ?”

See his tweet below: