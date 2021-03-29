I’m Not Trying To Be Number One – Fireboy DML

Popular Afro-pop singer, Adedamola Adefolahan, alias Fireboy DML has said that he is not trying to be the number one in the industry.

The YBNL/Empire recording artist took to his Twitter account to make this known. The Ogun State-born ‘Jealous’ crooner also added that there are many legends in the industry and he is simply just trying to be another.

In his words:

“I’m not trynna be the number one. So many legends dey, I’m just trynna be another one.”

Read Also: I Can’t Stay Away From Women Because I Get Lots Of Classic Love Songs – Fireboy DML

Information Nigeria recalls the pop star acknowledged the impact of his mentor and boss, Olamide on his career as he recently tweeted that the rapper is a huge inspiration to him.

See his tweet below: