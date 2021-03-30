Nigerians React As Davido Is Spotted Kissing His New Girlfriend, Mya Yafai

New photos of popular Afro-beats star, Davido kissing his alleged new girlfriend, Mya Yafai has sent netizens into a frenzy.

Taking to Twitter to share their thoughts and views, the common take is that Davido’s fiancee and third baby mama, Chioma Avril Rowland has been cheated by the singer.

According to some of the tweets, the ‘Holy Ground’ singer did not keep his end of the bargain after singing the song, ‘Assurance’ specifically for her and proposing to her before family and friends in 2019.

Information Nigeria recalls that Yafai and Davido were first spotted together on camera holding hands at a club in the US.

See the photos and reactions below: