Petrol Price: ASUU Should Represent Nigerians At Negotiation Table, Says Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has suggested that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) should represent Nigerians during the dialogue for new petrol price with the Federal Government.

The former lawmaker’s advice is coming few hours after the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) revealed it will maintain the current ex-depot price of premium motor spirit (PMS), better known as petrol, until the end of negotiations with organised labour.

Also Read: Petrol: We Will Maintain Current Ex-Depot Price – NNPC

Reacting to the statement from the regulatory body, the former lawmaker suggested that the labour union for university lecturers, known for its constant dialogues with the government, should represent the citizens.

He wrote: