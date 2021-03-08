Samklef Blasts Simi For Calling Him Out Publicly

Nigerian music producer cum blogger, Samklef has unleashed venom on popular singer and songwriter, Simi for condemning him publicly regarding his now-deleted tweet on Tems’ backside.

The veteran hitmaker had tweeted, in light of the ongoing video shoot for Wizkid and Tems’ song, ‘Essence’ that everyone is eagerly waiting to see Tems’ full backside.

This tweet came off as harassment and Simi quoted it with a single sentence that reads:

“Wtf is wrong with you?”

Simi’s tweet did not please the producer as he released a series of tweets and a video to blast her for publicly reprimanding him.

His grouse with her is that she publicly corrected him instead of sending him a DM to take down the tweet.

See the full exchange below: