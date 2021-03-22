We Can’t Afford To Fail, Bawa Charges EFCC Officials

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has charged operatives of the anti-corruption agency to be disciplined, and discharge their duties with utmost professionalism.

Bawa gave the charge on Monday during an operational visit to the Sokoto Zonal Office of the commission.

Bawa, during the visit, stressed that integrity as one of the cardinal pillars on which the EFCC anchors its operations.

“The Commission will not tolerate any act inimical to discipline, either overtly or covertly, and will deal with such to the full extent of the laws, rules and regulations.

“Having been chosen from among you, I have a singular advantage of being conversant with all the issues on ground, ranging from promotions, welfare, seniority and ranking, etc.

“I assure you that Committees are already in place to take a holistic look at these issues and recommend lasting solutions that will be implemented immediately,” he added.

“We have already promised to do the job to the best of our abilities and therefore cannot afford to fail. The eyes of Nigerians and, indeed the whole world, are on us.”