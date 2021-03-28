We Must Help This Govt Address Our Current Challenges – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed that Nigerian must help President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in order to save the country.

“We are at a precipice as a nation and the truth is that all stakeholders and elder statesmen have to speak up on time, while there is still a Nigeria to save.

“This government obviously lacks the capacity to address our current challenges, and we must help them, not because of the government, but because of our people.”

He stated this in a series of posts via his official Twitter account on Sunday.

Also Read: We Must Be Careful About Reducing Cost Of Governance – Tinubu

The former vice-president expressed displeasure at the recent report by Bloomberg which said Nigeria is to emerge as the nation with the highest rate of unemployment at over 33%.

Atiku expressed that the high rate of unemployment is due to the abandonment of the people-centred leadership, free trade and deregulatory policies of the Obasanjo years.

He also attributed the level of insecurity in the country to the high rate of unemployment.

“What this government must realise is that the unprecedented insecurity Nigeria is facing is the result of youth unemployment,” he said.

“Idleness is the worst feature of unemployment because it channels the energy of our youth away from production, and towards destruction, and that is why Nigeria is now the third most terrorised nation on Earth.”

Atiku asked the government to focus on getting 13.5 million out-of-school children into school and the engagement of youths in work programmes as a means to reduce the unemployment rate.