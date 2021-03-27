Restoration Of Lake Chad Will Help Curb Illegal Migration, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that the restoration of Lake Chad will help in the fight against illegal migration.

President Buhari stated that the recharging of the lake will reduce the irregular migration of youths striving to get into Europe through the Sahara Desert.

He made the remark while hosting the President of Chad, Marshal Idris Deby Itno, at the State House in Abuja.

Also Read: Nigeria’s Economy Remains Weak Despite Exit From Recession –Tinubu

President Buhari, during the meeting, also stated that about 30 million people are adversely affected by a shrunken Lake Chad, which is now just about ten percent of its original size.

“It is imperative that there be water transfer to the Lake Chad from the Congo Basin, so that the people can resume their normal lives,” President Buhari said, as quoted by spokesman, Femi Adesina.

He added that with inter-basin water transfer, farming, fishing, animal husbandry would resume, and curtail irregular migration of youths, who now dare the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea, to get into Europe, seeking greener pastures, the statement noted.