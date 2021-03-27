Why UTME Students Must Use NIN To Register – JAMB Registrar

Registrar of Joint Admission And Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has come out to defend the use of National Identity Number (NIN) for the registration of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

He explained that the examination board introduced this new measures to checkmate examination malpractices.

Oloyede explained that the directive for the use of NIN as a prerequisite for registration was from the Minister of Education, saying the motive was also for security reasons.

Oloyede revealed this in Abuja on Friday during a virtual meeting with owners of Computer Based Test Centres, service providers and other stakeholders to kickstart the 2021 UTME registration.

He said, “We don’t even require the name of the candidate, we just want the NIN. We will then do the needful to pull the data of the candidate and the process will go on from there.

“It is for security reasons. For us at our small level, it helps us to avoid impersonation, but there is a bigger picture. There is insecurity in the country and we know that many of these problems are there because we have identification problems. We can’t identify every citizen, where he is and what he is doing.”

He also revealed that candidates must make use of accessible SIM cards which have never been used for UTME registration.

He stated that discussions were ongoing with the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, to grant a conditioned waiver to an estimated 20 per cent of candidates without SIM cards.