Wike Sacks Commissioner For Environment

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has sacked the State Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Igbiks Tamuno.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by Kelvin Ebiri, special assistant to the governor on media.

He revealed that the commissioner has been asked to immediately submit all official documents and properties with him.

Ebiri did not, however, give reasons for why the commissioner was relieved of his job.

