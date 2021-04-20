Actor Uche Maduagwu Says He Is Not Gay

Controversial actor and LGBTQ activist, Uche Maduagwu has declared that he is not gay.

This open declaration comes as a shock owing to the fact that the controversial actor cum social media influencer and Instagram blogger had openly expressed his gay sexual orientation in the past.

Taking to his Instagram page, Maduagwu writes:

“Dear fans I am not gay. I lost movie roles, endorsement and my girlfriend fighting for LGBT right in Nigeria. Omg even my girlfriend left me despite knowing I was fighting for LGBT right in Naija. But I no regret using my celebrity status to fight for this beautiful community”

