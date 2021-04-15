Alexx Ekubo Acquires Toyota Landcruiser For Birthday

Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has gotten himself a brand new Toyota Landcruiser for his 35th birthday.

The actor’s friend and colleague, IK Ogbonna took to his Instagram page to share a video showing Ekubo’s new whip.

Ogbonna then wrote a caption to congratulate him while also revealing that Ekubo got himself the Landcruiser as a low-key birthday present.

Read Also: Fans Blast Alexx Ekubo For Wishing Desmond Elliot Happy Birthday

“@alexxekubo Ikuku of the whole world, I know you would kill me for this, you don’t like to show off, but let me brag for you small. Congrats on your latest addition, your Garage don choke. I’m too proud of you bro. Pls congratulate him for me 👏🏾👏🏾”, he wrote.

See his post below:

Watch the video HERE