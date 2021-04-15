Blackout Looms As 7 Power Plants Shut Down

Sale Mamman, Minister of Power, has said that breakdown of seven National Integrated Power Plants has caused blackout in some states in the country.

Mamman, who revealed this in a series of tweets on Thursday, named the affected power plants as Sapele, Afam, Olonrunsogo, Omotosho, Ibom, Egbin, Alaoji and Ihovbor.

Seven others “Geregu, Sapele, Omotosho, Gbarain, Omuku, Paras and Alaoji ” are having gas supply constraints, while Jebba Power Plant was shut down for annual maintenance.”

“I sincerely regret the recent power outages across the nation and the difficulties it has brought with it, and wish to assure my fellow Nigerians that everyone involved is working assiduously to restore the national grid to its previous historical levels and exceed that”, the minister said.