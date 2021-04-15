BBNaija’s Nina Excited As Khloe Kardashian Drops Comment On Her Instagram Post

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

BBNaija’s Nina Excited As Khloe Kardashian Drops Comment On Her Instagram Post

Ex-BBNaija Double Wahala season housemate, Nina Ivy has reacted in excitement after Khloe Kardashian dropped a comment and also “liked” a couple of her posts on her Instagram page.

The 24-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to express her happiness with the gesture shown to her by the American socialite and reality TV star.

Read AlsoNina Ivy Demands For More After Receiving Bags Worth N1.7M From Her Husband

The US-based mother of one also described Khloe Kardashian as her favorite, while also revealing that she loves the third Kardashian sibling.

What did I just see my favorite @KhloeKardashian comment and like my last two post… I love you so much Koko“, she wrote.

See her post below:

The reality TV star’s post

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here