Unknown Gunmen Kill Three Police Officers In Ebonyi

Some unknown armed men have gunned down three police officers while on a stop and search operation in Abakaliki, Ebonyi.

Their remains, it was gathered, have been taken to the mortuary at the hospital. The gunmen were said to have used a bus to get away from the crime scene.

Read Also: One Officer, 10 Soldiers Killed By Gunmen In Benue

The attack is the most recent in what appears to be a rising pattern of attacks on security personnel in the country’s south-east. Information Nigeria recalls that gunmen stormed the Owerri police headquarters and correctional center on Monday, torching 38 vehicles and releasing 1,844 inmates.