BBNaija’s Lucy Celebrates 31st Birthday

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Lucy Edet is in a celebratory mood as she clocks a new age on her birthday, Sunday, April 4th.

The University of Calabar-trained Mass Communication graduate cum reality TV star and grills entrepreneur took to her official social media accounts to share stunning pictures of herself announcing that she is excited to be celebrating her 31st birthday.

“Happy birthday to me!!! It’s official!!!”, she wrote on her Instagram page.

“Happy birthday to me!!!! Where my balloons at!???“, she wrote on her Twitter page.

Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star took time to explain to those wondering why she always gets gifts that it’s because she is also doing something right.

See her posts below: