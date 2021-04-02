BBNaija’s Ozo Appointed ECOWAS Youth Ambassador

Former BBNaija Lockdown season housemate, Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu, alias Ozo has recently been appointed by ECOWAS as a Youth Ambassador.

The reality TV star took to his Instagram page to share the good news with his followers and fans.

Sharing a photo of his appointment letter, the Imo state native vows to fulfill his responsibilities to the best of his abilities.

“They’re no boundaries with an ounce of hope We’re given opportunities in life to influence and impact not only our lives and that of our family but also or society. It’s with great pride and honour that I will continue to be a great Ambassador for ECOWAS and my society. With great privilege comes great responsibility and may we all not stray from this mindset“, he wrote.

See his post below: