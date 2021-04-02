Boko Haram Claims Responsibility For Downing NAF Jet

Terrorist group, Boko Haram has claimed it shot down the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jet that went missing earlier this week.

The Alpha light attack jet was on a mission to support troops fighting militants in northeastern Borno state when it lost radar contact on Wednesday.

On Friday, the air force stated that the jet may have crashed, according to a militant video released.

The video, which could not be verified by AFP, was released on a Boko Haram social media channel showing a militant standing on what the group claims are the wreckage of the jet. It shows the Nigerian flag and number NAF 475 on its fuselage.

“Nigeria air force jet fighter… was sent to Sambisa to fight the Mujahideen,” the militant said.