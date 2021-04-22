Buhari Meets Northern Governors

President Muhammadu Buhari is in a meeting with some Northern Governors in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, is also in the meeting.

The Governors were led by chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong.

Also Read: DSS, Police Should Invite People Who Make Unsubstantiated Claims On Social Media – Umahi

Others in the delegation are Governors Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna); Mai Mala Buni(Yobe); Abubakar Bello(Niger) and Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa).

This meeting is the first President Buhari will be holding with the Governors from his region since his return from the United Kingdom.