Defect To APC, Lose Your Seat, Yari Tells Matawalle

Former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has warned the state governor, Bello Matawalle, to note that he would lose his seat if he leaves the Peoples Democratic Party.

He stated this was according to the Supreme Court’s verdict that brought him to power in 2019.

Yari spoke at the secretariat of the All Progressives Congress in Gusau on Sunday, during the distribution of N1.3bn assorted grains he purchased for the APC supporters as Ramadan gift.

He was represented by Senator Kabiru Marafa at the event.

He stated that nobody had informed them either verbally or in writing that Matawalle was defecting to the APC.

He, however, cautioned that the apex court nullified the election of the APC candidates in 2019 and announced the PDP candidates as winners who would remain in power till 2023.

“As such, until after that period, any PDP elected officer who defects to another party must also vacate his seat going by the court’s judgment,” he said.