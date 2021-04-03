Dokpesi: Resist External Manipulation, Atiku Tells EFCC Chair

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to resist what he described as political manipulation.

Atiku made this call in response to the acquittal of a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Raymond Dokpesi, by the Federal Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Dokpesi was prosecuted by the EFCC in connection with the alleged ₦ 2.1 billion money laundering charges brought against him over the arms contracts under former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

The court, however, quashed the charges on Thursday in a unanimous judgment of a three-man panel of judges led by Justice Williams-Daudu.

Atiku in a statement he personally signed on Friday expressed his joy and solidarity over the incident, saying he was elated with the outcome of the trial.

Also Read: Alleged Money Laundering: Appeal Court Acquits Dokpesi

The ex-Vice President expressed that the court judgement “revealed the truth about the lopsided nature of the anti-corruption policy of the Buhari administration.”

Atiku said, “the entire anti-corruption trials appear to be focused on opposition politicians, thereby casting doubts on the credibility of the anti-graft agency.”

Atiku also revealed that he was impressed with the appointment of Abdulrasheed Bawa as EFCC chairman.

He, however, asked the new anti-graft boss to learn from the mistakes of his predecessors.

“As a young man of great intellect and confidence, I’m confident that you are up to the task. You must be ready to restore the glory of the EFCC by changing its public perception as a political tool of the government in power,” he stated.

“Let your conscience and history judge you. But you can only do so if you resist external manipulation. May Allah guide you aright.”