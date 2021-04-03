Strike: ‘No Work, No Pay’, Ngige Threatens Doctors

Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige has threatened striking doctors that the Federal Government may stop paying their salaries if they do not resume work.

He issued this threat when he featured on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme on Friday.

Ngige stated that employers of the resident doctors can invoke the no-work-no-pay rule.

“By Tuesday, I will invite them back (referring to NARD). If they become recalcitrant, there are things I can do.

“There are weapons in the labour laws I will invoke. There is ‘no work, no pay.’

“Their employers have a role also to keep their businesses afloat, to keep patients alive. They can employ local doctors.”

He noted that he is optimistic that the matter will be resolved within a few days, as meetings have been arranged to clear the backlog of owed salaries and allowances.

Ngige, however, maintained that government will not hesitate to invoke relevant sections of the law on labour against the resident doctors if they refuse to resume work.