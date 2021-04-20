EFCC Belongs To All, Not For Anybody: Bawa

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) belongs to all Nigerians and not to anybody.

This is according to the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, who stated this on Monday while receiving members of a civil society organization, Civil Society Coalition for Transparency and Good Governance at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

While calling on all Nigerians to embrace the fight against corruption, Bawa said the anti-graft agency cannot win the war alone.

“EFCC belongs to all Nigerians and it is not for anybody,” he was quoted as saying via a statement issued by the commission’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren.

“We realised long ago that the work of the EFCC is not something that can be done alone. Civil Society Organizations and Individuals are all stakeholders because Nigeria is the only country we have.”