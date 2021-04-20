Fayemi On insecurity: We’re Dealing With Consequence Of 33% Unemployment Rate

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has expressed that insecurity in Nigeria is a consequence of unemployment.

He made this assertion while speaking at the programme ‘Financing Safe Schools’ on Tuesday.

Fayemi pointed out that Nigeria needs to do more to address insecurity in the country.

The governor stated that there is a need for a coordinated response to unemployment and addressing the socio-economic effects on citizens.

“Even when we do all that is required of us, that is, stemming the tide of the problem of insecurity, brigandage, I think we need to look at the broader socio-economic response.

“It is good to be tough on crime. We must be tougher on the causes of crime. You cannot have a 33 percent unemployment rate in any country and not expect to deal with the sociological implication of that.

“And that is an area that the Nigeria Governors’ Forum believes we must also work collaboratively with our partners, also work with our financial institutions and private sector in order to find the best mechanism to bring our youth to work.

“If we do that, we would have fundamentally played our role in addressing the causes of this untoward crisis that the country is dealing with.”