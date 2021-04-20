Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Celebrates Son’s 19th Birthday

Nollywood star actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has celebrated her last child, Michael on his 19th birthday on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Taking to her Instagram page, the veteran award winning movie star posts a picture of the young man along with a caption that describes him as sweet, wise, diplomatic and talented.

It reads:

“Happy 19th Birthday Mickyboy! You’re so wise, Diplomatic , Sweet and Talented . My Baby is not much of a baby anymore. Love you Mickyboy… May all your Dreams and more come True. ❤️ 🎊🎉🏆 P.s – You need a photoshoot dear photographer! #champ”

Information Nigeria recalls the mother of four recently celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary to her husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde.

