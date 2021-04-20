Insecurity: Minister Urge Nigerians To Speak Out Against Insecurity

Minister of women affairs, Pauline Tallen has expressed that Nigerians need to speak out against the “disturbing trend” of attacks on schoolchildren across the country by insurgents.

She made this known while speaking at the programme ‘Financing Safe Schools’ on Tuesday.

“Since 2014, it has been one incident after the other. We’ve been battling with out-of-school children, ensuring that we reach out and increase advocacy for our children to be in school,” Tallen said.

“But with the insecurity, what has happened in Zamfara, Kagara, Kaduna has created so much fear in the minds of parents. And if parents are scared of sending children to schools, where do we run to?

“Education is the greatest hope, life, wealth, and power. I call on all of us to be ambassadors, vanguards of speaking out, of giving the right information to our security chiefs.

“Government alone cannot do all. It is an emergency on our hands.”