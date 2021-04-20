DJ Cuppy Is Not Talented, But She Has Good Character – Shade Ladipo

Popular media personality, Shade Ladipo has rated popular disc jockey, DJ Cuppy in a new post shared via her Instagram Story.

The media personality describes the ‘Gelato’ crooner as someone who has a good character but no musical talents.

Ladipo, however, noted that the good character Cuppy has will take her farther than her talent will, adding that talent is not everything in life.

“DJ Cuppys music 0/100 DJ Cuppys Character/Values 120/100 A solid character will take you much further than talent. Give the girl all her flowers. She’s legit Abeg. She will find what she’s good at… eventually“, she wrote.

See her post below: