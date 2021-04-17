I’m Not Into Music For Praises, It’s What I Love To Do – DJ Cuppy

Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, alias DJ Cuppy has said that she does not do music because of praises from fans.

The disc jockey cum musician said this in a series of video clips posted on her Twitter page, which she captioned:

“Twitter Rant”

In her words:

“To be honest with you, I think a lot of celebrities sell lies about how glamorous, smooth, and happy things always seem to be. But it’s not the case. And actually, we are responsible for our own happiness.

I’ve had a lot of things happen in my personal life; and in my career recently, which I think a lot of you know about. I’m just realizing, we cannot live to please people. I don’t care if I’m not accepted.

I don’t care if people no longer feel the need to praise me. I love my fans and I’m happy with the kind of fans I have. But the idea is not for praises. It’s doing it because I want to, doing it because I think it’s important to do what I do.”

