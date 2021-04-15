FG Working To Restore Power Supply: Minister

Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, has apologised for the power outage experienced by many Nigerians across the country.

He stated that the problem was caused by the breakdown of some National Integrated Power Plants supplying electricity to the national grid.

Mamman stated this in a string of tweets via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

He, however, assured Nigerians that the problem would be fixed and power would soon be restored.

Also Read: Drug Abuse: NDLEA Seeks Army Collaboration To Train Personnel

He wrote:

“I sincerely regret the recent Power outages across the Nation and the difficulties it has brought with it, and wish to assure my Fellow Nigerians that everyone involved is working assiduously to restore the National grid to its previous historical levels and exceed that.

“The problem is caused by the breakdown of some National Integrated Power Plants supplying electricity to the national grid. The plants are namely, Sapele, Afam, Olonrunsogo, Omotosho, Ibom, Egbin, Alaoji and Ihovbor. The Jebba Power Plant was shut down for annual maintenance.

“Seven other integrated Power plants, namely Geregu, Sepele, Omotosho, Gbarain, Omuku, Paras and Alaoji are experiencing gas constraints while the Shiroro hydroelectric power plant has water management issues.”

I sincerely regret the recent Power outages across the Nation and the difficulties it has brought with it, and wish to assure my Fellow Nigerians that everyone involved is working assiduously to restore the National grid to its previous historical levels and exceed that. — Engr. Sale Mamman (@EngrSMamman) April 15, 2021