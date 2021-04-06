Imo Jailbreak: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members, Says IGP

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has stated that there will be no hiding place for the members of Indigenous People of Biafra.

The IGP made this known when he visited the Imo State Police Command to inspect the extent of damage.

He insisted that IPOB members were responsible for the Imo jailbreak and the razing of the state police command in the early hours of Monday.

Adamu urged officers to use their rifles against the IPOB members.

He said that “police will not allow these criminals to succeed.”