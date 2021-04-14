In My Book, All Pastors Are Fraudsters – Actress Iheme Nancy

Nollywood actress, Iheme Nancy, has described all Nigerian pastors as fraudsters and miracle merchants.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to state that they are deceiving gullible Africans.

The actress also noted that the so-called men of God showthat they are not authentic because they never perform miracles such as separating conjoined twins or restoring a lost limb.

In her words:

“All these miracle merchants that call themselves men of God will never regrow a lost limb or separate conjoined twins. Only them 20 years of waist pain and other things no one can verify, profiting off the mind of gullible Africans. All pastors are fraudsters in my book“.

See her full post below: