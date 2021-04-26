It’s Not Easy To Be Happy In Nigeria – Tobi Bakre

Popular reality TV star, Tobi Bakre has taken a swipe at the Nigerian government by saying that it’s not easy to be happy in Nigeria.

The Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ former contestant took to his Twitter page to tweet how he feels about the state of affairs in the country.

The reality TV star cum actor and media personality also hailed those Nigerians who can find one or two reasons to be happy about.

In his words:

“If you are somehow still able to maintain Happiness, optimism live a decent life in this our Nigeria, Big ups to you. It’s no joke.”

See his post below: