Baba Ijesha’s Rape Case: ‘Stop Making Excuses For Him’, Iyabo Ojo Tells Colleagues

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has lashed at her colleagues who are making excuses for Baba Ijesha following the shocking reports that he defiled a 14-year-old girl over the period of 7 years.

Taking to her Instagram page to call them out for subtly promoting rape culture with their excuses, the mother of two candidly states that there is no excuse or justification for rape.

According to reports, the Yoruba comic actor confessed to the crime after he was caught on CCTV in the victim’s home.

However, there have been doubts about the allegations as a particular Yoruba actor cum musician, Lege Miami released a video in which he criticizes his colleagues for jumping into conclusions without first demanding to see the clip showing Baba Ijesha in the act with the minor.

Read Also: You Must Have A Baby At 25, Iyabo Ojo Tells Daughter

Lege Miami also slammed Tonto Dikeh over her statement regarding the case, describing her as foolish and insane for castigating Baba Ijesha.

Iyabo Ojo maintained in the video released on her page that her colleagues should stop making excuses for Baba Ijesha’s deeds.

Watch the video HERE