Not All Girls With Many Instagram Followers Have Sugar Daddies: Uriel Oputa Slams Rapper, The Game

BBNaija star, Uriel Oputa has slammed American rapper, The Game over his comment that girls with a huge Instagram following are funded by sugar daddies.

The rapper had tweeted that men should stop trying to get the attention of ladies with huge followers who take beautiful pictures and slay in different looks.

According to the rapper, such ladies can never look the way of a regular man because they are getting fat checks from rich older men.

This assertion ruffled the feathers of the Nigerian reality TV star as she took to her Instagram page to fire back at the rapper.

“I repeat not all girls with huge Instagram accounts have sugar daddies.. This guy needs to stop with his stereotypical talks..”, she wrote.

See the rapper’s post and Uriel’s full post below: