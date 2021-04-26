BBNaija’s Erica Covers Of Latizia Magazine

BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ ex-housemate, Erica Nlewedim is the new cover girl on the latest issue of Latizia Magazine.

The reality TV star cum award winning actress excitedly took to her Instagram page to share the photo of the cover page and her photo shoot on Monday, April 26, 2021.

The Abia State-born former beauty queen and self-proclaimed Star Girl then tagged the glam and PR team in her caption.

The post has amassed over 10,000 comments within two hours.

Controversial reality TV star, Kiddwaya commented:

“Looking like a handmade gift bag from heaven”

Winner of the ‘Pepper Dem’ season, Mercy Eke, who also graced the cover of the magazine in August 2020, commented:

“It’s a global movement”

See the post and comments below: