Justine Skye Features Rema On New Single, ‘Twisted Fantasy’

American singer, Justine Skye has featured Nigerian Afro-beats star, Rema on her new single dubbed ‘Twisted Fantasy’.

Skye shared a Tiktok video on Thursday night showing her and the Mavin Records artist together in LA.

In the video which she captioned “MIDNIGHT!! @heisrema“, Rema can be heard saying:

“Hey hey, what’s good. It’s your boy, Rema and I’m out here chilling with Justine Skye in LA. You know, my home girl. We got a new record coming out. Another banger.”

On Friday morning , the 25-year-old ‘U Don’t Know’ singer shared the streaming link and wrote:

“Twisted Fantasy ft. @heisrema OUT NOW! 👽🦇💿”