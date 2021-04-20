NDLEA Nabs Two Suspects For Selling Cannabis Cookies To School Children In Abuja

Men of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested two suspects who specialise in producing and selling drug cookies to school children and other unsuspecting members of the public in Abuja.

The suspects, a 300-level university student, Rhoda Agboje, and her boyfriend, Ifeanyi Nwankwo were arrested for producing the cookies with Arizona, a highly psychoactive variant of cannabis; alcohol, and Rohypnol among other ingredients.

Their lid was blown open following the arrest of Rhoda Agboje with four pieces of the drug cookies on Sunday, 18th April 2021.

She was arrested at the NNPC Cooperative Estate, opposite Gaduwa Estate in Abuja based on a complaint that she gave an unsuspecting young girl the cookies to eat. After eating the drug cookies, the girl lost her mind and could not sleep, making incoherent utterances due to the effects of the cookies.

Under interrogation, the prime suspect, Rhoda confessed that she prepares the cookies with a friend and sells each pack of three pieces at N1, 500. A follow-up operation in her boyfriend’s house led to the recovery of over 200 pieces of the drug cookies.

The Commander, FCT Command of the NDLEA, Mohammed Malami Sokoto told journalists that “The boyfriend, Ifeanyi Nwankwo, and all the equipment used for the production of the cookies were brought to the office for further investigation.

“The suspect confirmed that she sells at parties and to unsuspecting members of the public, including school children that are the most vulnerable. The suspect also supplies some supermarkets and clubs in the FCT.”