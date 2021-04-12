PDP Congress: Makinde Is My Leader, Fayose Declares

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has declared that Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde is his leader.

He made this submission while speaking at the Wocdiff Centre, Osogbo, venue of the Zonal Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Fayose acknowledged, “The Governor of Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde, my brother, my friend and by the grace of God, our leader.”

The ex-Ekiti State governor also apologised to members of the party, not in his faction for all they have all gone through over the years.

“I and Seyi Makinde are one from the beginning,” Fayose said, praying that the tenure of Makinde as the party leader in the South-West will usher the PDP into a season of great accomplishments.

“Nothing last forever, if I offend anybody, I apologise,” he added.