Judge’s Absence Stalls Fayose’s Fraud Trial

The trial of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose on Thursday stalled due to the absence of the trial judge, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Justice Aneke and other judges of the court were reportedly away on a valedictory court session in honour of a retired judge, Justice Saliu Saidu.

Fayose’s trial was consequently adjourned till April 26, 27, 28, 2021.

Fayose is facing trial alongside a firm, Spotless Investment Limited from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over misappropriation of N2.2 billion.