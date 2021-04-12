Actress Ronke Oshodi Oke Remembers Late Daughter After 10 Years

Nollywood veteran actress, Ronke Ojo, alias Ronke Oshodi Oke has penned an emotional tribute to her first daughter, Oluwabunmi Akindele who passed away ten years ago.

The 46-year-old popular movie star shared an old picture of herself and her late daughter on her Instagram page.

Her caption reads:

“My darling daughter, my first born , my friend, my all in all. Oluwabunmi Akinleye 😭😭😭 it’s been 10 years you left ME 😭😭😭💔💔💔 I will continue to miss you my darling, no one like you anywhere. Love you so much sweetheart. Continue to RIP.”

Colleagues of the movie star also commiserated with her in the comments section.

See her post below: