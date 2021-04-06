Polytechnics Shut As ASUP Begins Indefinite Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has embarked on an indefinite strike over the non-implementation of its demands by the federal government.

The union’s president, Anderson Ezeibe, made this known on Tuesday morning.

He stated that the industrial action takes effect immediately.

He revealed that members of the union have vowed to shut down polytechnics across the nation till the federal government meets their demands.

Ezeibe stated that the strike became imperative after the expiration of an ultimatum it gave the federal government last year to revamp the poor state of polytechnics and monotechnics in the country.

Ezeibe also stated that the union had clearly made its demands known to the ministries of education, state governors, and other relevant bodies, but nothing was done to address the issues raised.

He added that some of the union’s demands include non-implementation of the 2014 NEEDS Report and non-release of revitalisation funds to the sector despite assurances since 2017.