You’re A Witch If You Don’t Tap On The Love Symbol When I Post My Kids’ Pictures – BBNaija’s Gifty

BBNaija ‘See Gobbe’ season two former housemate, Gifty Powers, has descended heavily on her followers who do not like her kids.

The mother of two took to her Instagram page to put them in their place and rain curses on them.

In her words:

“If I post any of my two beautiful and blessed kids picture and you don’t tap on the love symbol, KNOW THAT YOU ARE A DISGUISED WITCH. If you monitor my page and feel disgusted or irritated by any of my beautiful kid’s picture, KNOW THAT YOU ARE A DEMON. Lastly, if you have a grudge against me and you try putting it on my Kids, know that you will rot in HELLFIRE.”

See her full post below: