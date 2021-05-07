Actor Bolanle Ninalowo Celebrates 41st Birthday

Popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, has celebrated his 41st birthday on Friday, May 7, 2021 with gorgeous wedding pictures of himself and his wife.

The movie star took to his Instagram page on Friday morning to share the photos.

He also revealed that he had planned their wedding ceremony to take place on his 41st birthday but his wife suggested that they took wedding pictures instead because they have been a couple for 14 years.

“Thank God for the gift of life🙏 hoped to have our wedding ceremony today, on my 41st birthday! But then she reminded me that God had wedded us tru the storm, over the years and glorified us.

Read Also: A Real Man Will Always Put His Family First – Bolanle Ninalowo

That just the wedding portraits are overdue, and seeing them on our walls all around our home is all that will gladden her heart! Then i called none other than the Traditional wedding designer extraordinaire @zanzeekingsapparel @zanzeespabeautynstyle who came tru with her magic and surely gladdened both our hearts #WeddingPictures17yearsAfter #LifeIsReallyWhatYouMakeIt“, he wrote.