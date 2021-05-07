Why I Tried To Bleach My Skin – Actress Linda Osifo

Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo has opened up on why she once tried to bleach her skin. The delectable film star had an exclusive chat on TVC Entertainment’s Wake Up Nigeria where she highlighted her struggles as a really dark-skinned black actress living in Canada.

The former Canada-based actress mentioned that she faced discrimination while trying to pursue her acting career in the North American country.

Read Also: Being a lady in entertainment is hard –Linda Osifo

In her words:

”The system is quite different in Canada. I felt the racial effects. I felt it so drastically because I wasn’t just black; I was a darker complexion of that black. I had a lot of stigma. I was discriminated against as a young girl. I had tried to bleach at one time.”