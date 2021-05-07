BBNaija’s Wathoni Surprises Her Parents With New Cars

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ season housemate, Wathoni Anyasi has gifted her mother and father with two new cars each.

The reality TV star took to her Twitter page on Friday, May 9, 2021 to share photos of the brand new rides as she announced that she bought them in the space of just 6 months.

”Super thankful to God that in a space of 6 months I could do this for both my Mom and Dad. Family is super KEY to me”, she wrote.

Information Nigeria recalls the Kenya-born reality TV star listed out her achievements in 2020 and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be so many things at the same time.

https://twitter.com/wathonianyansi/status/1390604989232451584?s=20