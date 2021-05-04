APC Has Performed Beyond PDP’s 16-Year Achievements – Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has expressed that the ruling All Progressives Congress has performed beyond the Peoples Democratic Party 16 years rule since it took over in 2015.

He gave this assessment when spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday.

He stated that his party has delivered good governance to Nigerians.

“Largely, APC has performed beyond what PDP has achieved in their 16 years of governance in Nigeria,” Bello spoke from the Kogi State Government House in Lokoja.

“APC’s successes today within six years outweigh the successes of 16 years that they ruled. The statistics are there. We will remind Nigerians of where APC inherited Nigeria and where we are today.”